2020 Just Economy Conference Cancelled

We have received many questions over the past few weeks about whether the 2020 Just Economy Conference would go forward amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, circumstances beyond our control have made it impossible to proceed with this year’s conference. As much as it hurts our hearts, the health and safety of our participants is our number one priority, and the best way for everyone to stay safe right now is to stay at home.
We hold our conference every year to equip our members and allies with the best tools and most up-to-date information in our field, and to build and exercise our power as a coalition. But beyond that, it’s where we get to meet our friends and partners who fight for economic justice alongside us every single day. At the conference, we get to see face-to-face the people who stand shoulder-to-shoulder with us and defend our communities when they are under attack. That feeling of camaraderie is especially hard to replace, but know that NCRC is here to serve you in this incredibly difficult time.
We are already seeing the devastating economic impact of this virus. It is going to hit the people we serve hardest of all. As everyone figures out how to refocus their work in this new world, rest assured that NCRC is working on the best way to continue fighting for economic justice, and the best way to support those of you on the frontlines of this fight.
We are excited to announce that you can transfer your conference registration to the 2021 Just Economy Conference (March 15 – March 17) right now! If you were registered for this year’s conference and you want to lock in the price you paid this year and transfer your registration, click here. Otherwise you will be refunded to your original method of payment.
If you made a Washington Hilton reservation online or over the phone with the hotel, the hotel may cancel your reservation automatically for you. If you do not receive a notice from the hotel, you should reach out directly to verify. If you have your reservation confirmation email, you should be able to use that. Otherwise, give the hotel a call at (202) 483-3000.
As for the amazing content that has been put together, we are working to make sure you get to see some of it, whether that’s in an online format or at the 2021 Just Economy Conference (March 15 – March 17 at the Washington Hilton). We will keep you in the loop on those plans as they develop.