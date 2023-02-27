Our 2023 Advocacy Week Agenda serves to prepare attendees of NCRC Advocacy Week to meet with their members of Congress during our Just Economy Conference. It is a call to action on four core issues, discussed in detail below: strengthen and expand the Community Reinvestment Act; protect the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; strengthen Section 1071 of Dodd-Frank (ECOA) and provide full and equitable funding for community investments (including housing). NCRC’s full Policy Agenda for the 118h Congress can be viewed online at ncrc.org.[1]

For over 30 years, NCRC has worked to create a just economy. We believe capital of various forms must be engaged in building an equitable and fair economy. There is a legal obligation for banks and other financial institutions to invest in and lend in low-and moderate-income communities. There is also a moral obligation to address the racial wealth divide and the overall concentration of wealth in society.

Our nation continues to face ongoing social and political crises, including racial injustice and economic insecurity as well as environmental crises with public health and climate change. This moment is not the first time we have grappled with these issues, but their confluence during a time of pitched concern over what it means to participate in a just economy has sparked a critical push to invigorate oversight of corporate practices and to direct federal spending where it is most needed. Yet much remains to be done. This Congress should take action to strengthen the laws that will advance a just economy – and to invest adequate resources in our communities.

We believe the following principles should guide our policymakers:

Invest Equitably: Invigorate and institutionalize commitment to fair housing and fair lending, as well as to affirmative measures to promote economic inclusion and remedy the racial wealth divide.

Invest Local: Strengthen credit and capital access for community development in local communities, including those that have been underserved.

Invest Forward: Ensuring advances in technology and industry do not inhibit needed progress in financial stability, housing and homeownership, and that all communities share the benefits of innovation. Further, emerging investments in infrastructure and climate response must be harnessed to respond to the needs of those communities who are at the frontlines of environmental and climate harm and where an injection of those resources is most due.

Invest in Community: Strengthen investment in the infrastructures of housing, community economic development and small business.

We urge the 118th Congress to take action to create vibrant communities, make our financial markets fairer and more transparent, and recommit to an expansive view of economic opportunity. Our grassroots coalition of housing practitioners, housing counselors, community developers and consumer advocates stand ready to do the hard work necessary to move this agenda forward. We are committed to staying the course until this work is realized in every community across the country.

Sincerely,