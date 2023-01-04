For over 30 years, NCRC has worked to create a just economy. We believe capital of various forms must be engaged in building an equitable and fair economy. There is a legal obligation for banks and other financial institutions to invest in and lend in low- and moderate-income (LMI) communities. There is also a moral obligation to combat discrimination and to address the racial wealth divide and the overall concentration of wealth in society.

Our nation continues to face ongoing political and social crises, including racial injustice, economic insecurity, public health and climate change. Growing income and wealth inequality, a persisting Black-white homeownership divide and a pandemic that has left business owners and employees in greater financial insecurity all require bold and sustained remedial action. Civil rights, consumer, fair housing and other just economy advocates have urged our federal policymakers to move forward with the ambitious reforms and investments that are needed within every sphere of American society, including housing, access to credit, consumer protections, support for entrepreneurship and other aspects of community investment.

The Biden Administration and Congress have made important strides toward those ends. Since the release of our last Policy Agenda in early 2021, we have seen the emergence of critical regulatory initiatives, including the joint rulemaking to modernize the Community Reinvestment Act; commitments to expansive investments through the American Infrastructure and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act; a renewed commitment to civil rights enforcement, including anti-redlining oversight and progress on environmental justice; vigorous action on consumer protections; and steps taken toward more equitable housing finance.

Yet much more remains needed. As we continue our progress toward a more just economy, we must aim toward investments that are local in nature, reflect the future of our financial markets, expand our commitment to fair lending and fair housing and elevate support for communities through affordable housing, entrepreneurship and wealth development. NCRC calls for the following principles to inform our nation’s policies and investments: