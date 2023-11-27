2024 Just Economy Conference: Registration Now Open

Registration for the 2024 Just Economy Conference is now open! We are so excited to invite you to join us in person from April 2-4 in Washington, DC!
The Just Economy Conference is the leading national conference for economic and social justice. Don’t miss your chance to join activists, elected officials, policymakers, community leaders, civil rights groups, faith-based organizations and economic and social justice advocates from across the nation.
In 2023, a record 1,200 people attended and spent two days building their networks and learning in dozens of workshops and breakout sessions about challenges, solutions and opportunities to create a nation that not only promises but delivers opportunities for all Americans to build wealth and live well. They also heard a rich mixture of personal reflections and policy specifics from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra, Rep. Maxine Waters, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu, Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Chairman Martin Gruenberg.
