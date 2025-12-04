2026 Just Economy Conference Featured Speaker: Heather McGhee

NCRC is thrilled to announce that Heather McGhee will be a featured speaker at the 2026 Just Economy Conference!
McGhee is a renowned public policy expert, author and advocate dedicated to designing and promoting solutions to inequality in America. Her New York Times bestselling book, The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together, was hailed as “The book that should change how progressives talk about race” and “required reading to move the country forward.”
As the former president of Demos, McGhee led major national efforts to advance racial equity, voting rights and economic justice and has advised leaders from Congress to corporate America. As a frequent contributer on NBC and MSNBC, she brings deep insight and hope to the conversation about how we can build a fairer, more united future for all communities.
Don’t miss your chance to hear from our featured speaker, Heather McGhee!
April 14-15