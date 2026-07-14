2026 NCRC Mortgage Market Series

This is the first part in NCRC’s 2026 Mortgage Market Series. Subsequent articles will examine lending by race and ethnicity, by neighborhood, across cities, in Native American and Hawaiian communities, in the down payment assistance market and among the largest lenders.

Buying a home is still the main way most American families build wealth. It is also one of the largest financial decisions a household will make, ultimately shaping where people live, where their kids go to school and what their finances look like for decades to come.

For three years in a row, the number of families buying homes has remained the same at about 2.9 million. This is a warning sign. Homeownership is fundamental to how Americans build wealth, and it has always been plagued by unequal access. For decades, housing policy has sought to expand homeownership to all Americans on an equal basis.

If we want to see homeownership continue to grow among people traditionally excluded from this path to building wealth, we need to see growth in the number of home purchases. Instead, the number of purchase loans remains frozen in place, with the people who can still afford to buy being increasingly limited to people that already have substantial wealth.

The market is not just stuck, but is changing in ways that further limit the ability of families to transition from renting to ownership. The mix of lenders inside are also changing in ways that will have consequences for those families and neighborhoods most likely to be left out. In 2025, banks made less than a third of the home purchase loans in America. Mortgage companies, which do not take deposits and have no physical branch locations, made almost two-thirds.

The Community Reinvestment Act that was passed in 1977 to push banks to lend in the lower-income and historically excluded neighborhoods where they take deposits applies only to banks. The lenders making most of the home purchase loans in 2025 have no such obligation.