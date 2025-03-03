212 Community Development Organizations Call On Congress To Restore CDFI Funding That Boosts Growth

Congress should reassert the power of the purse by restoring Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) funding and programming recently frozen by the Executive Branch, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) and 211 local community development advocates urged in a letter to legislators on Friday, February 28. 

“Investing in CDFIs should not be a partisan issue,” the groups wrote to Sen. Bill Hagerty, Sen. Jack Reed, Rep. David Joyce and Rep. Steny Hoyer. “CDFIs exist in both Democrat-majority districts and Republican-majority districts and have helped working Americans, regardless of their political party, to access affordable loans and investments.”

The amount of money in question is $354 million – the previously proposed level of CDFI Fund appropriations at issue in budget discussions late last year – which is approximately four one-hundredths of one percent of the 2024 annual non-defense discretionary budget.

“CDFIs have boosted economic growth in urban, rural and tribal communities by expanding small businesses and increasing the supply of affordable housing,” said Mac McNeil, President of NCRC Community Development Fund. “Anyone who cuts crucial CDFI programs and services should be prepared to deal with the consequences: loss of jobs, higher costs, and an overall weakened economy. That’s why 211 community development organizations of our national coalition urge Congress to protect the CDFI Fund – before it’s too late.”

The coalition letter reflects concern about both appropriations for the federal CDFI Fund itself and the effective freezing of three related programs by the Treasury Department.

“We also ask that you urge Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to reject the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) recommendation to cancel external contracts to evaluate applications for the New Market Tax Credits (NMTC) Program, the CDFI Technical Assistance/Financial Assistance Program, and the Native American CDFI Assistance (NACA) Program,” the letter reads. “A halt in reviewing applicants and disbursement of funds will disrupt thousands of CDFIs’ ability to deliver critical services, such as small business lending and affordable housing development.”

Read the full letter here. The following organizations joined NCRC in signing it:

Community Economic Development Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, Inc. 

IRC’s Center for Economic Opportunity (IRC-CEO) 

Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corporation 

Little Haiti Housing Association, Inc 

Local Enterprise Assistance Fund (LEAF) 

Sowing Empowerment & Economic Development, Inc 

Opportunity Communities 

Housing Assistance Council 

Nonprofit Finance Fund 

Gateway Community Development Corporation 

Entrepreneurship for All 

Quabag Valley Community Development Corporation 

Worcester Community Housing Resources 

St. Louis Equal Housing & Community Reinvestment Alliance (SLEHCRA) 

R.A.A. – Ready, Aim, Advocate 

ProsperUs Detroit 

Finanta 

Rural Housing Coalition of New York 

Community Development Network of Maryland 

Boston Impact Initiative Fund 

Coalition for Nonprofit Housing and Economic Development 

Beneficial State Foundation 

Our Neighborhoods Capital Fund 

Self-Help Housing Corporation of Hawaii 

Living Cities 

River Cities Development Services 

New Jersey Citizen Action 

JEDI 

ICA Fund 

Virginia Community Voice 

Beneficial State Bank 

The McKnight Foundation 

Urban Land Conservancy 

Excellerate Foundation 

Pillsbury United Communities 

Change Machine 

Renewable Manufacturing Gateway dba Community Growth Fund 

Local First Arizona 

Alternatives FCU 

Regional Housing Legal Services 

California Capital Small Business Financial Development Corporation 

The Greenlining Institute 

THE HOUSING FUND INC. 

Balfour Beatty US 

Universal Housing Solutions CDC 

Global Detroit 

First Community Capital 

Community Development Corporation of Oregon 

Washington Homeownership Resource Center 

Income Movement 

Alternatives Federal Credit Union 

Rockland Housing Action Coalition 

Southwest Georgia United 

Growth Partners Arizona 

Business and Community Lenders (BCL) of Texas 

Atlanta Land Trust, Inc. 

Minnesota Consortium of Community Developers 

Welfare Reform Liasion Project, Inc. 

Community Housing of Wyandotte County, Inc. 

Movin’ Out, Inc. 

Neighborhood Development Foundation 

Amplify Equity, Inc. 

New Jersey Community Capital 

United South Broadway Corporation 

Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership 

Association for Enterprise Opportunity (AEO) 

Association for Neighborhood & Housing Development 

Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporations 

NeighborWorks Southern Colorado 

Community and Shelter Assistance (CASA) of Oregon 

MS Communities United for Prosperity (MCUP) 

Southside Organizing Center 

African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs 

U SNAP BAC INC 

Harlingen Community Development Corporation 

Prosperity Unlimited, Inc. 

HomeBase Cincinnati 

Genesee Co-op Federal Credit Union 

Friends of the Public Bank East Bay 

CIELO 

Cooper Foundation 

Matt Hull 

Talitha Consults LLC 

Woodstock Institute 

Metro Milwaukee Fair Housing Council 

United Way of Central Ohio 

Neighborhood Allies 

NewCorp, Inc. 

American Nonprofits 

Pennsylvania Assistive Technology Foundation 

Infinite Erie 

Maura Shenker Solutions, LLC 

Enterprise Development Fund 

The Urban Child Institute 

Uptima Entrepreneur Cooperative 

UnmaskEDU, LLC. 

The Acceleration Project 

Cafe Chadra Inc. 

Chrysalis Consulting Group 

Beyond Housing, Inc. 

EAH Housing 

Urban Strategies, Inc. (USI) 

Thomas W. Briggs Foundation 

Hyde Family Foundation 

Sankofa CDC 

United Way of King County 

Society of the Flora, Fauna & Friend 

The Barra Foundation 

People’s Housing+ 

Verity Credit Union 

Consumer Action 

City of Detroit 

Public Profit 

Main Street Launch 

Resilient Insurance Inc 

Mexican American Unity Council, Inc. (MAUC) 

Henry Family 

Homestead Resources 

Crowley, White, Helmer, & Sevig 

African Community Housing & Development 

United Way of Central Arkansas 

California Association for Micro Enterprise Opportunity Network 

Asset Funders Network 

West Oakland Job Resource Center 

Habitat for Humanity of Michigan 

Hope Community, Inc. 

Cornell University 

Garrett County Community Action 

Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County 

Women’s Foundation of Montana 

The Equity Practice 

Pathfinders 

Financial Empowerment Network 

Lighthouse Silicon Valley 

Citizen Potawatomi CDC 

Small Business Majority 

Florida Home Partnership, Inc. 

South Dallas Fair Park ICDC 

National CAPACD- National Coalition for Asian Pacific American Community Development 

Project Vida/ El Paso Collaborative 

The LOVE Building 

Community Opportunity Alliance 

Southern Dallas Progress Community Development Corporation 

Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) – Toledo 

Prosperity Indiana 

Circle Homes, Inc. 

Utah Housing Coalition 

McLennan Community Investment Fund 

The Sacramento Environmental Justice Coalition 

ICON CDC 

Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) 

Housing Oregon 

Texas Afterschool Centers on Education Fund 

Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment 

TMC Community Capital 

SouthFair Community Development Corporation 

Avenida Guadalupe Association 

Water for SandBranch Coalition 

Neighborhood Housing Services of Greater Berks, INC 

Impact Ventures 

Houston Habitat for Humanity 

Texas Housing Foundation 

Culturingua 

Brazos Valley CDC, Inc. 

Five Points Community Capital, LLC 

Exodus Lending 

Florida Housing Counselor Netw 

Neighborhood Housing Services of Waterbury 

Credit Builders Alliance 

Chicago Community Loan Fund 

Washington Area Community Investment Fund 

Minority Business Development Institute 

Black Business Investment Fund (BBIF) 

Central Baptist Community Development Corporation 

Freedom Equity Inc. 

Rise Economy 

Clover Inc. 

Elevation Community Land Trust 

Leviticus 25:23 Alternative Fund, Inc. 

North Alabama Revolving Loan Fund LLC 

Pima County Community Land Trust 

Dayton Region New Market Fund 

Illinois Facilities Fund 

Newcap Inc. 

Thredz.org 

Ceiba 

Grounded Solutions Network 

United Housing, Inc. 

Communities Unlimited, Inc. 

Center for LGBTQ Economic Advancement & Research (CLEAR) 

Housing Options & Planning Enterprises, Inc. 

Capital For Change, Inc 

QueerSeed Collective 

Washington State Employee Credit Union 

SC UpLift Community Outreach 

Neighborworks of Sacramento 

People’s Opportunity Fund 

