5280: Will Support for Black-Owned Businesses Continue in 2021?

By / February 4, 2021 / In the News

This past year’s protests brought much-needed attention to enterprises run by minority entrepreneurs. Now, local groups are trying to stretch the interest into permanent support.

An investigation by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a nonprofit that works to end inequities in lending, found that white people received more favorable treatment when applying for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans than Black applicants who had similar credit scores and financial histories

The number of Black-owned companies in the United States also declined an estimated 41% between February 2020 and April 2020, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York study, compared with a 17% drop for White-owned ones.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

