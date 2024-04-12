90.5 WESA: Book On Slavery’s Wealth Touches Prominent Pittsburgh Philanthropists

90.5 WESA, April 2, 2024, Book On Slavery’s Wealth Touches Prominent Pittsburgh Philanthropists
“The Stolen Wealth of Slavery: A Case for Reparations,” by journalist David Montero, tells the story of several modern-day corporations founded on profits from slavery. The companies include Citibank, Bank of America and investment bank Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.
In 2022, the most recent year for which records are available, the foundations had assets of $1.8 billion and distributed about $100 million in grants. The vast majority were granted in Pittsburgh, in areas including education, health care, affordable housing and the arts. Their name is on the Hillman Library at the University of Pittsburgh, where they’ve been major donors for decades, and Shadyside’s UPMC Hillman Cancer Center