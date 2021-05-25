A Reckoning In Boston

Just Economy Conference – May 11, 2021
For filmmaker James Rutenbeck, a project to document students who had experienced homelessness, incarceration or faced barriers to a college education as they engaged in a rigorous night course in the humanities started a journey to partner with those students in an attempt to explain the divide between White and Black, rich and poor. What does it look like for Boston residents impacted by structural racism to take back their stories, their lives and their city?