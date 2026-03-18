A Win for Consumers: Federal Judge Rules Administration Must Fund the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

On Friday, March 13, 2026, a federal judge ruled that the Acting Director Russell Vought must request funding for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
Public Citizen Litigation Group, representing the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), Rise Economy and the Woodstock Institute, filed the suit last December challenging the failure of the CFPB to request funding as amounting to a “shut down” of the agency.
In granting the summary judgment, the US District Court for the Northern District of California rejected the CFPB’s interpretation of “combined earnings” and ordered the CFPB to continue requesting the funding necessary to carry out its statutory responsibilities.
“This decision reinforces a basic principle: the law must be followed, especially when consumers’ financial protections are at stake,” said Jesse Van Tol, president and CEO of NCRC. “A fully functioning CFPB exists to protect families and keep the marketplace fair and accountable.”
To read the full ruling, visit here.