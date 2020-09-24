ABA Banking Journal: NCRC; Expand CRA to Cover Credit Unions, Other Nonbanks

ABA Banking Journal, August.31,2020: NCRC: Expand CRA to Cover Credit Unions, Other Nonbanks
The Community Reinvestment Act should be expanded to cover credit unions, other nonbank lenders and insurers, according to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. Noting the growing share of nonbanks and credit unions in mortgage lending, NCRC Senior Policy Adviser Josh Silver argued that if nonbanks remain outside of CRA, “the competitive position of banks eventually will be undermined to the detriment of access to safe and sound credit and capital for LMI communities.”