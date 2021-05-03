ABA Banking Journal: OCC Conditionally Approves National Bank Charter Application for Crypto Firm Paxos

ABA Banking Journal, April 23, 2021, OCC Conditionally Approves National Bank Charter Application for Crypto Firm Paxos
The OCC today granted conditional approval for a national trust bank charter to New York-based Paxos National Trust. Paxos—a cryptocurrency firm that proposed to provide “a range of services associated with digital assets” including custody services—will operate as an non-depository trust bank.
ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols joined National Community Reinvestment Coalition CEO Jesse Van Tol in an op-ed earlier this year warning of the risks of allowing fintechs to obtain national bank charters while circumventing the full range of consumer protection and community reinvestment laws that apply to traditional banks.