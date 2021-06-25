fbpx

ABC 15: CDC halts evictions one more month, agencies get more time to get rental money moving

By / June 25, 2021 / On Our Radar

ABC 15, June 24, 2021, CDC halts evictions one more month, agencies get more time to get rental money moving

The federal moratorium on evictions due to non-payment was extended by one month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Thursday.

Originally scheduled to expire on June 30, housing advocates lobbied the Biden administration to extend the deadline to give municipalities more time to distribute federal coronavirus rental relief funds.

Agencies tasked with administering the program in Arizona certainly need the time.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: