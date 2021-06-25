ABC 15: CDC halts evictions one more month, agencies get more time to get rental money moving

ABC 15, June 24, 2021, CDC halts evictions one more month, agencies get more time to get rental money moving
The federal moratorium on evictions due to non-payment was extended by one month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Thursday.
Originally scheduled to expire on June 30, housing advocates lobbied the Biden administration to extend the deadline to give municipalities more time to distribute federal coronavirus rental relief funds.
Agencies tasked with administering the program in Arizona certainly need the time.