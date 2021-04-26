ABC News: Kim Janey being sworn in as 1st Black, 1st woman mayor of Boston

ABC News, March 24, 2021, Kim Janey being sworn in as 1st Black, 1st woman mayor of Boston
Throughout its 200-year history, Boston has been governed by mayors they have all been white men — mainly of Irish American or Italian American decent. That history changes Wednesday when Kim Janey is sworn in as mayor.
Kim Janey will be the first Black person and first woman to hold the office in Beantown.
Janey became acting mayor earlier this week when Marty Walsh was confirmed as President Biden’s Secretary of Labor.