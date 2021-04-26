fbpx

ABC News: Kim Janey being sworn in as 1st Black, 1st woman mayor of Boston

By / April 26, 2021 / On Our Radar

ABC News, March 24, 2021, Kim Janey being sworn in as 1st Black, 1st woman mayor of Boston

Throughout its 200-year history, Boston has been governed by mayors they have all been white men — mainly of Irish American or Italian American decent. That history changes Wednesday when Kim Janey is sworn in as mayor.

Kim Janey will be the first Black person and first woman to hold the office in Beantown.

Janey became acting mayor earlier this week when Marty Walsh was confirmed as President Biden’s Secretary of Labor.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: