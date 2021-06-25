ABC News: A socialist is poised to become mayor of a major US city. Is it a movement or a blip?

ABC News, June 24, 2021, A socialist is poised to become mayor of a major US city. Is it a movement or a blip?
India Walton became a full-time working mom at just 14 years old.
A high school dropout, she earned her GED at 19 while pregnant with twins, who were later born prematurely. Carless, she took the bus with her children to follow-up medical appointments for her babies, who were less than 2 pounds at birth. Inspired, she decided to become a nurse and later, a union representative and community activist.