ABC News: Can the VA pull off its ‘monumental’ bid to end veteran homelessness?

ABC News, February 15, 2022, Can the VA pull off its ‘monumental’ bid to end veteran homelessness?
While the number of homeless vets has dropped by more than half over the last decade, an estimated 20,000 ex-service members are still without permanent housing on any given night, according to figures released this month by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The West LA VA campus, a sweeping 388-acre plot set just to the west of Beverly Hills and UCLA — some of the government’s most valuable real estate — is in the midst of an ambitious transformation to house a community of more than 1,200 veterans in permanent apartment homes.
“We can build as much housing as we want, but if the appropriate support services are not provided along with that, many of those veterans will become homeless again,” Peck said. Roughly a third of veterans who receive housing vouchers from the VA return to the street at some point.