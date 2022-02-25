fbpx

ABC News: Can the VA pull off its ‘monumental’ bid to end veteran homelessness?

By / February 25, 2022 / On Our Radar / 1 minute of reading

ABC News, February 15, 2022, Can the VA pull off its ‘monumental’ bid to end veteran homelessness?

While the number of homeless vets has dropped by more than half over the last decade, an estimated 20,000 ex-service members are still without permanent housing on any given night, according to figures released this month by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The West LA VA campus, a sweeping 388-acre plot set just to the west of Beverly Hills and UCLA — some of the government’s most valuable real estate — is in the midst of an ambitious transformation to house a community of more than 1,200 veterans in permanent apartment homes.

“We can build as much housing as we want, but if the appropriate support services are not provided along with that, many of those veterans will become homeless again,” Peck said. Roughly a third of veterans who receive housing vouchers from the VA return to the street at some point.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: