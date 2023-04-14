fbpx

ABC News: Fed Staff Expects Banking Crisis To Cause A Recession This Year

ABC News, April 13, 2023, Fed Staff Expects Banking Crisis To Cause A Recession This Year

“Given their assessment of the potential economic effects of the recent banking-sector developments, the staff’s projection at the time of the March meeting included a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years,” according to the publicly posted minutes from the meeting, which took place over March 21-22 right after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

