ABC News: In Sweeping Change, Biden Administration To Ban Medical Debt From Credit Reports

abc News, June 11, 2024, In Sweeping Change, Biden Administration To Ban Medical Debt From Credit Reports

In a sweeping change that could improve millions of Americans’ ability to own a home or buy a car, the Biden administration on Tuesday proposed a rule to ban medical debt from credit reports.

The rule, announced by Vice President Kamala Harris and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra, comes as President Joe Biden beefs up his efforts to persuade Americans his administration is lowering costs, a chief concern for voters in the upcoming election.

