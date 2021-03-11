fbpx

ABC 11 News: What is ‘redlining’ and how it doomed generations of Black families in Durham

By / March 11, 2021 / On Our Radar

ABC 11 News, February 24, 2021, What is ‘redlining’ and how it doomed generations of Black families in Durham

The lines of housing discrimination in the Triangle were often drawn in red. ABC11’s month-long look at the past, present and future of Black history continues with an exploration of redlining and how the foundation of housing inequity was built here at home.In Durham, part of that story can be told through ABC11 Anchor Joel Brown’s very own family tree. To help tell the story of Durham’s Walltown neighborhood, he drove there to see his cousins, Jackie Manns-Hill and Annie Smith Vample. All of them are descendants of Walltown’s namesake, George Wall.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

