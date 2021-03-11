ABC 11 News: What is ‘redlining’ and how it doomed generations of Black families in Durham

ABC 11 News, February 24, 2021, What is ‘redlining’ and how it doomed generations of Black families in Durham
The lines of housing discrimination in the Triangle were often drawn in red. ABC11’s month-long look at the past, present and future of Black history continues with an exploration of redlining and how the foundation of housing inequity was built here at home.In Durham, part of that story can be told through ABC11 Anchor Joel Brown’s very own family tree. To help tell the story of Durham’s Walltown neighborhood, he drove there to see his cousins, Jackie Manns-Hill and Annie Smith Vample. All of them are descendants of Walltown’s namesake, George Wall.