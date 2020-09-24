ABLAdvisor: Huntington Bank Launches $20B Community Plan to Help Boost Economic Opportunity Throughout its Seven-State Footprint

ABLAdvisor, September 4, 2020: Huntington Bank Launches $20B Community Plan to Help Boost Economic Opportunity Throughout its Seven-State Footprint
The 2020 Community Plan increases Huntington’s commitment by roughly $4 billion above the Community Development Plan launched in 2017, which is complete more than a year ahead of schedule. To further engage critical community organizations, in 2017 Huntington chartered a National Community Advisory Council in partnership with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC).
“We commend Huntington for recognizing the real need for access to capital that remains among low- and moderate-income communities throughout the Midwest,” said NCRC CEO Jesse Van Tol. “We look forward to working with Huntington on its 2020 Community Plan in order to make a meaningful difference for people who are navigating the economic and social challenges that persist for them.”
“Huntington Bank sets the bar for their commitment to increasing working-poor people’s access to credit, capital and basic banking services,” said NCRC President and Founder John Taylor. “Their previous 2017 Community Development Plan with NCRC was completed more than a year ahead of schedule. Recognizing the need to build upon that commitment and success, the bank met with community groups, including many of NCRC’s members, as well as its leadership, to draft yet another larger community plan. This new plan commits $20 billion, a $4 billion increase over their previous commitment. This will bring desperately needed investment, loans and philanthropy to the many low- and moderate-income cities and towns in the bank’s footprint. Our heartfelt thanks and appreciation go out to Huntington Bank.”