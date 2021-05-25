fbpx

Addressing food insecurity for those suffering the most from income inequality – SNAP

By / May 25, 2021 / Events

Just Economy Conference – May 10, 2021

 

The pandemic’s impact on employment fell most significantly on business sectors with a disproportionately larger share of low-wage employees. These workers came into the pandemic with fewer resources, and when millions lost work, the scope of hunger skyrocketed across the country. Feeding America estimates that the number of people visiting food banks increased 55% since March 2020. Forty-two million Americans face the prospect of not having enough food. Participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the federal government’s primary means to address hunger in the U.S., increased by 5 million households last year. The good news is that the American Rescue Plan Act will increase the maximum SNAP benefit by 15% through September 30, 2021, but the bad news is that the average monthly per-person benefit is still only $161. In this session, you will hear perspectives from the leaders of regional food bank programs and other policy leaders who pursue anti-hunger agendas in state and federal legislatures. The new administration has already demonstrated that it wants to take dramatic steps to reduce hunger in America. Attend this panel to hear first-hand reports on how reforms to SNAP could lead to long-term successes in efforts to reduce hunger in our communities.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: