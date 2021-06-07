Addressing the Needs of Black-Owned Businesses and Entrepreneurs

Introduction

Historically, African Americans have played a critical role in the nation’s quest for business innovation. From Madam C.J. Walker’s hair-care line to the 21st century innovators of today, there is a creative class of Black entrepreneurs and owners who carry the legacies of those before them. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the nation began to experience growth in African American entrepreneurship. From 1992 to 2017, for instance, the share of total firms that were Black-owned grew from 3% to 9.9%.[1] Black women in particular in recent years represent the highest rate of growth among women-owned businesses.

This pre-pandemic upward trend in Black business and entrepreneurship growth doesn’t negate the persistent disparity between Black businesses and non-Black businesses. The pathway to entrepreneurship for Black business owners is among the most narrow, and employee and revenue growth of existing owners pale in comparison to the greater landscape of business ownership. History and recent growth does, however, call for the need to create stronger ecosystems and targeted resources for Black-owned businesses to leverage for growth. Meeting this imperative speaks not only to the needs and opportunities in business and innovation, but is critical to meaningfully closing the racial wealth divide in this country.

Black businesses are more likely to hire residents in the communities where they live and work than non-minority businesses. Additionally, Black business owners hold nearly 12 times the wealth of African Americans who are not firm owners. Therefore, an investment in a Black entrepreneur and business is an investment in Black communities; in Black families and their ability to climb the economic ladder of opportunity; in our local economy, creating new jobs and in making the case for global competitiveness. According to Brookings, if Black businesses accounted for 14.2% of employer firms – a share of representation comparable to the U.S. Black population at 13.4%, there would be 806,218 more Black businesses; if their average revenue was raised to the level of non-Black businesses, it would increase total revenue in Black businesses by $676 trillion; and if the average employees per Black business increased to 23, it would create approximately 1.6 million jobs.

Although 13.4% of the U.S. population is Black, African American businesses comprise only 9.5% of all business owners, and even worse, African Americans are only 2.2%[2] of all employer businesses. The 2017 Annual Business Survey found that although Black-owned employer and nonemployer firms generate over $193 billion in revenue, this is only 0.5% of total U.S. firm revenue. White-owned firms, for comparison, owned an overwhelming 79.7% of employer and nonemployer firms, and generated nearly $12.6 trillion. This represents 33.5% of total firm revenue.[3]

This report draws from data on the business impacts and economic consequences of the pandemic by highlighting survey insights of entrepreneurs most affected. It looks at examples of successful Black businesses to better understand the most effective means of broadening the path of entrepreneurship for wealth building and economic stability. This is achieved by drawing on historical instances, past individual experiences, anecdotal responses to surveys and data compiled from African American entrepreneurs who have managed to find success in a context where racial economic inequality, the racial wealth divide and a lack of capital for Black businesses continues to greatly limit entrepreneurship as a wealth building activity.

Investors interested in an economy that is no longer marked by deep racial inequality share an aligned interest with the prosperity of the Black business ecosystem. Therefore, funders too must break with the old models and discard inequitable practices and traditions to create this new pathway.

Partners in Equity (PIE-NC), a North Carolina based small business and real estate investment firm, and ResilNC, a small business data and investment collaborative, have partnered with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition to analyze the challenges for African American businesses particularly amid the ongoing pandemic which has already shuddered close to half of the minority-owned businesses in operation prior to COVID-19.

Over the last 20 years, there has been limited advancement in African American entrepreneurship and so a more intentional, targeted approach must be created for the immediate needs and the future stability of Black business owners previously neglected or actively dissuaded from reaching their full potential.