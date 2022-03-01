Advocacy groups remind bank regulators of the urgent need for stronger CRA rules and tougher enforcement on lending equity and bank mergers

With a new proposal imminent from bank regulators, community, civil rights and consumer advocacy groups stress the urgency of updates to Community Reinvestment Act
With federal bank regulators poised to unveil new rules for implementation of the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), local and national community advocacy groups today reminded them of the urgent need to make CRA exams more rigorous, expand data collection and improve communication around merger reviews.
The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), joined by 123 other organizations, outlined in a position paper published today priorities for the CRA rule changes expected to be proposed soon by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) and the Federal Reserve Board. CRA is a civil rights era law meant to end and reverse the impact of 20th Century redlining, a racist system that starved communities of color of access to credit to buy homes or build and grow businesses. CRA required banks to lend in all communities where they are chartered to do business. The NCRC paper reviewed the urgent need for changes to both the process and metrics of CRA exams that evaluate lender performance, as well as updates to how digital banks are assessed.
The imminent arrival of a new joint proposal from the regulators follows years of discussions, public comments, and a Trump administration effort through the OCC, without the support of the other banking agencies, which was fully rescinded by the OCC under the Biden administration.
“The racial chasms within our economy remain almost as wide as they were 45 years ago when Congress passed the Community Reinvestment Act to begin closing them. Yet the current rules enforcing that law deem nearly every lending institution in the country ‘satisfactory’ in its contribution to the law’s goals,” NCRC President and CEO Jesse Van Tol said. “That’s the definition of a broken system – and regulators must bring the law and its enforcement in line with reality.”
The NCRC paper also called for greater public involvement in agency merger reviews. Agencies must improve their communication with local stakeholders during reviews, the letter said. The review processes themselves should also be improved, the paper said, by evaluating how merging banks will benefit the public and encouraging banks to negotiate community benefit agreements with local groups whose constituents are affected by proposed acquisitions.
The full paper from NCRC and 123 community groups can be read here.
Additional background on CRA modernization efforts can be found at NCRC’s TreasureCRA hub.
Other recommendations in the paper included:
- Using more explicit race data in CRA exams to judge how banks are lending to and serving communities of color
- Providing CRA examiners more specific and objective guidance for rating banks
- Giving lenders additional credit for projects that address climate resilience and remediation
- Collecting more and clearer CRA data on small business lending, community development financing, and deposit accounts
