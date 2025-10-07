Crain’s Cleveland Business, September 18, 2025, After West Coast affordable housing investment, KeyBank eyes similar efforts in Cleveland
Those critiques resulted in a strained relationship with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, which severed ties with Key in 2021 and labeled the bank as the “worst major mortgage lender for Black homebuyers” the following year. The two organizations are on better terms now, following new financial commitments made by Key that helped restore their partnership in 2024.