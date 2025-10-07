After West Coast affordable housing investment, KeyBank eyes similar efforts in Cleveland

By / / In the News / 1 minute of reading

Crain’s Cleveland Business, September 18, 2025, After West Coast affordable housing investment, KeyBank eyes similar efforts in Cleveland

Those critiques resulted in a strained relationship with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, which severed ties with Key in 2021 and labeled the bank as the “worst major mortgage lender for Black homebuyers” the following year. The two organizations are on better terms now, following new financial commitments made by Key that helped restore their partnership in 2024.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from NCRC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top

Start typing and press enter to search