Ahwatukee Foothills News: Pandemic Hit Black-Owned Businesses Harder

Ahwatukee Foothills News, September 10, 2020: Pandemic Hit Black-Owned Businesses Harder
Black-owned businesses were particularly hard-hit when the spread of COVID-19 shut down or restricted nonessential activity throughout the country last spring, leaving many to wonder whether they could survive the plummet in daily customers.
COVID-19 had shuttered 41 percent of Black-owned businesses by April, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research, compared with 17 percent of white-owned businesses.