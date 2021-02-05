AL: Birmingham’s annual A.G. Gaston Conference to be held virtually and free of charge

AL, January 28, 2021

Birmingham’s annual A.G. Gaston Conference will be held virtually this year , and for the first time, it will be free of charge.

The A.G. Gaston Conference is a two-day event for business owners, educators, community leaders, elected officials, and members of the public interested in learning about African-American economic empowerment.

Featured speakers for this year’s conference include Marc Morial, president & CEO of the National Urban League, Maggie Anderson, co-founder of The Empowerment Experiment, Shelly Bell, serial entrepreneur and founder of Black Girl Ventures and Dedrick Asante-Muhammad, chief of race, wealth and community of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.

 

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

