AL: Birmingham’s annual A.G. Gaston Conference to be held virtually and free of charge

Birmingham’s annual A.G. Gaston Conference will be held virtually this year , and for the first time, it will be free of charge.
The A.G. Gaston Conference is a two-day event for business owners, educators, community leaders, elected officials, and members of the public interested in learning about African-American economic empowerment.
Featured speakers for this year’s conference include Marc Morial, president & CEO of the National Urban League, Maggie Anderson, co-founder of The Empowerment Experiment, Shelly Bell, serial entrepreneur and founder of Black Girl Ventures and Dedrick Asante-Muhammad, chief of race, wealth and community of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.