Al Día, January 31, 2023, Al Día: NALCAB announces list of 2023 Pete Garcia Fellowship members

The National Association for Community Asset Builders (NALCAB) has announced the names of the 2023 cohort for the Pete Garcia Community Economic Development Fellowship program, marking 13 years of training up and coming Latino nonprofit leaders.

The Fellowship comprises a nine-month training program that teaches Latino leaders how to build the practical, personal, and professional skills needed to become a leader in the community economic development field.