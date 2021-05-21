Al Jazzeera: US Fed chief highlights inequality clouding ‘brightened’ outlook

Al Jazeera, May 3, 2021, US Fed chief highlights inequality clouding ‘brightened’ outlook
United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the economic outlook has “clearly brightened” in the United States but the recovery remains too uneven with lower income groups lagging behind.
In a speech, Powell cited a number of reasons that US growth prospects have brightened.
“We are not out of the woods yet, but I am glad to say that we are now making real progress,” Powell said in remarks to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, citing rising vaccination levels, increased government support and more business reopenings across the country.
But, he said, “The economic downturn has not fallen evenly on all Americans and those least able to bear the burden have been the hardest hit.”