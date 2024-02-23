American Banker: 5 Key Drivers Of The Capital One-Discover Merger

American Banker, February 20, 2024, 5 Key Drivers Of The Capital One-Discover Merger
The deal is subject to regulatory approval and it’s already raised concern among watchdog groups like the National Community Reinvestment Coalition for its potential to combine two of the largest credit card issuers’ portfolios. But Capital One’s plan to flow a significant portion of its 100 million credit card users’ transactions to the Discover network — which is much smaller than the three other U.S. card networks — could also give Discover the heft needed to compete more effectively with Visa and Mastercard, which together dominate the card industry.