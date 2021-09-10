WFAA: America’s top banking regulator: WFAA’s ‘Banking Below 30’ investigation documenting unfair treatment of minorities ‘very troubling’

WFAA, July 15, 2021, America’s top banking regulator: WFAA’s ‘Banking Below 30’ investigation documenting unfair treatment of minorities ‘very troubling’
The chairman of the Federal Reserve acknowledged WFAA’s “Banking Below 30” series in a congressional hearing this week, saying he was troubled by our investigation showing how for years, banks have refused to lend money in low-income minority communities in Southern Dallas in violation of federal law.
In May, speaking at a National Community Reinvestment Coalition conference, Powell said “we will only reach our full potential when everyone can contribute to and share in the benefits of prosperity.”