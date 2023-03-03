American Banker: As credit unions push for diversity, politics start to push back

American Banker, March 2, 2023, As Credit Unions Push For Diversity, Politics Start To Push Back
Corporate culture across the industry is one of the main challenges impeding the progress of diversity, as many boards of directors tasked with succession planning aren’t selecting young talent to join the executive ranks over worries surrounding lack of experience and differing perspectives, said Monica Belz, president, and CEO of Kaua’i Federal Credit Union in Lihue, Hawaii, in a panel discussion hosted during the Credit Union National Association’s Governmental Affairs Conference on Tuesday.