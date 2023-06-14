fbpx

American Banker: Banks Now Offer Payday-Loan Alternatives. How Many People Use Them?

American Banker, May 21, 2023, Banks Now Offer Payday-Loan Alternatives. How Many People Use Them?

Over the last few years, several large and regional banks have started offering small-dollar loans to their cash-strapped customers. Now the question is: How many Americans are using the products?

A new survey — conducted by the Online Lenders Alliance, a trade group whose members offer payday loans and expensive installment loans — finds that some customers of banks that offer the products are still turning to higher-cost lenders.

