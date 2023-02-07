fbpx

American Banker: BankThink There’s A Surprising Risk Lurking In The Details Of Bank Mergers

By / February 7, 2023 / In the News

Big mergers don’t get approved today without big Community Benefit Agreements.

Big as in $100 billion in the recent U.S. Bank deal, $88 billion with PNC, and likely over $100 billion on the pending TD Bank-First Horizon merger.

These agreements are primarily organized by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, which has been responsible for 23 CBAs totaling over $550 billion. The NCRC is a coalition of more than 600 community-based organizations around the country.

