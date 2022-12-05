fbpx

American Banker: Critics call Federal Home Loan Bank System ‘corporate welfare’

By / December 5, 2022 / In the News

American Banker, November 16, 2022, Critics call Federal Home Loan Bank System ‘corporate welfare’

Megan Haberle, senior director of policy at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, suggested that the banks’ role be expanded to include support for down payment assistance programs and for lending to first-time homebuyers. But other panelists said those activities are already supported by other agencies including the Federal Housing Administration and the other government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Haberle also suggested that regulators push back on institutional investors, examine their impact in purchasing single-family homes and flipping them, and scrutinize investors’ role as landlords.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from NCRC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: