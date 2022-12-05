American Banker: Critics call Federal Home Loan Bank System ‘corporate welfare’

American Banker, November 16, 2022, Critics call Federal Home Loan Bank System ‘corporate welfare’

Megan Haberle, senior director of policy at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, suggested that the banks’ role be expanded to include support for down payment assistance programs and for lending to first-time homebuyers. But other panelists said those activities are already supported by other agencies including the Federal Housing Administration and the other government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Haberle also suggested that regulators push back on institutional investors, examine their impact in purchasing single-family homes and flipping them, and scrutinize investors’ role as landlords.