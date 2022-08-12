fbpx

American Banker: Democrats revive bill to extend anti-discrimination law to bank customers of color

By / August 12, 2022 / In the News / 1 minute of reading

American Banker, July 26, 2022, Democrats revive bill to extend anti-discrimination law to bank customers of color

The bill, the Fair Access to Financial Services Act, was first introduced in 2020 when the Senate was under Republican control. If passed, it would entitle “all persons” to the “full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, privileges, and accommodations of any financial institution,” according to the legislation.

The lawmakers’ press release said their bill had been endorsed by National Urban League, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the Center for Responsible Lending, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, UnidosUS, the National Consumer Law Center, and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from NCRC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: