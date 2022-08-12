American Banker: Democrats revive bill to extend anti-discrimination law to bank customers of color

American Banker, July 26, 2022, Democrats revive bill to extend anti-discrimination law to bank customers of color
The bill, the Fair Access to Financial Services Act, was first introduced in 2020 when the Senate was under Republican control. If passed, it would entitle “all persons” to the “full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, privileges, and accommodations of any financial institution,” according to the legislation.
The lawmakers’ press release said their bill had been endorsed by National Urban League, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the Center for Responsible Lending, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, UnidosUS, the National Consumer Law Center, and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.