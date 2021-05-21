fbpx

American Banker: Fed’s Powell embraces idea of CRA for nonbanks

By / May 21, 2021 / In the News

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated his support for subjecting non-depository institutions to the Community Reinvestment Act, but said the final decision should be left to Congress.

“You do see this across payments and all sorts of financial services — you see activities that had once been principally the province of banks, moving into the nonbank sector,” he said, speaking at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s Just Economy Conference.

“I would just say as a general matter, like activities should have like regulation,” he said. “In terms of … the specific question, that’s really one for Congress to make a decision about, but I like to think, though, that consumers require protection and low- and moderate-income communities require credit support, regardless of the nature of the institution.”
Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: