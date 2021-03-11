American Banker: Fed’s Powell sees opportunity for joint CRA overhaul

American Banker, February 24, 2021, Fed’s Powell sees opportunity for joint CRA overhaul
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said bank regulators are still aiming to write a joint rule reforming the Community Reinvestment Act, despite years of disagreements between the agencies on how to proceed.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency finalized a rule on its own in May that includes a new CRA scoring method and other reforms, but the Fed and other agencies declined to support the plan. However, a leadership change has buoyed hopes of an interagency framework.