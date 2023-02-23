American Banker: FHFA’s Thompson: Taxpayers are stakeholders in FHLBs

American Banker, February 10, 2023, FHFA’s Thompson: Taxpayers are stakeholders in FHLBs

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Sandra Thompson said that taxpayers are “absolutely” stakeholders in Federal Home Loan Banks, an issue that’s increasingly of interest to policy watchers as revelations about the ways that crypto banks have used the FHLBs to offset plummeting deposits.

The issue of how much government support FHLBs receive is a tricky topic, especially as the banks receive more scrutiny from the FHFA. Thompson, speaking Friday at an event hosted by the Brookings Institution, noted that they benefit from their close relationship with the government.