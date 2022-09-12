American Banker: Home Equity Loans Back In Vogue As Cash-Out Refis Fade

American Banker, September 7, 2022, Home Equity Loans Back In Vogue As Cash-Out Refis Fade
Higher interest rates are crushing mortgage refinancing volumes, but homeowners are increasingly turning to second loans and are unlikely to slow down soon.
Lenders originated some $100.8 billion in home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, through the first five months of the year, up nearly 50% from last year, according to a report from the Urban Institute’s Housing Finance Policy Center. Home equity loan originations saw a slightly smaller jump, totaling $38.1 billion through the end of May.