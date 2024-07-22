American Banker: Patrice Ficklin, CFPB’s Head Of Fair Lending, To Leave For Fannie Mae

American Banker, July 1, 2024, Patrice Ficklin, CFPB’s Head Of Fair Lending, To Leave For Fannie Mae
Patrice Ficklin, who has led the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s fair lending office since it opened its doors in 2011, is leaving the agency to rejoin Fannie Mae.
Ficklin has been the CFPB’s only fair lending director through seven acting and permanent directors. She is the founding director who set up the agency’s Office of Fair Lending & Equal Opportunity, responsible for the oversight and enforcement of fair lending laws. She has helped coordinate efforts with the Department of Justice to rein in redlining and introduced new rules and guidelines aimed at curbing the impacts of racial bias on home valuations.