American Banker: Redlining Probes Created Millions For Originations: DOJ

American Banker, April 24, 2023, Redlining Probes Created Millions For Originations: DOJ
The Department of Justice has reached almost $85 million in redlining settlements with financial institutions since 2021, according to a top prosecutor last week in an event at Seton Hall Law School in Newark, New Jersey. The DOJ since 2021 has reached six redlining agreements, its busiest two-year stretch ever, and last year received the most referrals for redlining perpetrators it ever had, said Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney for Civil Rights at the DOJ.