American Banker: Santander US unveils three-year community benefits plan

American Banker, June 21, 2023, Santander US unveils three-year community benefits plan
Santander US committed $13.6 billion this week to community reinvestment and sustainable finance initiatives.
The bank’s community benefits plan was developed in partnership with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition and more than 30 local organizations. It was not created in connection with efforts to get regulatory approval for a merger, as is often the case.
Jesse Van Tol, National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s president and CEO, said that Santander US should be “applauded” for voluntarily committing to a community benefits plan.
“They firmly believe that this kind of framework has made their bank a better bank,” said Van Tol.