American Banker: Senate Democrats Ask Regulators To More Closely Monitor Zelle

By / March 10, 2023 / On Our Radar / 1 minute of reading

American Banker, March 2, 2023, Senate Democrats Ask Regulators To More Closely Monitor Zelle

The lawmakers — including committee Chairman Sherrod Brown of Ohio as well as Sens. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Mark Warner of Virginia — in a letter Thursday urged the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the National Credit Union Administration and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to review the customer reimbursement and anti-money-laundering practices of banks that participate in the Zelle network. 

