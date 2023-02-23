American Banker: Status quo ‘is not acceptable’ for Home Loan banks, FHFA chief says

American Banker, February 13, 2023, Status quo ‘is not acceptable’ for Home Loan banks, FHFA chief says

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Sandra Thompson is calling for an end to “the status quo” at the Federal Home Loan Bank System and for more funding for underserved, rural and tribal communities.

For the first time since launching a review last year of the 11 Home Loan banks, Thompson described the path forward for the system, which has largely flown under the radar for decadeswith little scrutiny from regulators. The FHFA’s review — the first in nearly 100 years will delve into whether the system is fulfilling its dual mission of providing liquidity to banks that support housing finance while also funding affordable housing and community development.