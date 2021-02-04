American Banker: ‘The second way’ to close the wealth gap

American Banker, February 2, ‘The second way’ to close the wealth gap

Politicians of all stripes appeal to the virtues of “small business” (variously defined) as a matter of course. In a two-year stretch between 2010 and 2012, the phrase appeared in the U.S. Congressional Record more than 10,000 times, according to a contemporary analysis from National Public Radio.

But while exhortations over the virtues of American entrepreneurship can be overdone, the role that small businesses will have in America’s economic recovery from the pandemic — particularly in communities of color — cannot.

“Intergenerational wealth gets passed down — or not,” said Jesse Van Tol, CEO of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a network of consumer advocacy organizations. “People are running the same race, but some people are starting 100 yards behind the starting line because they’re born into a low-wealth family. That’s a consequence of historic discrimination, and until and unless you address that, you’re always going to have different outcomes at the finish line.”

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

