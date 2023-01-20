fbpx

American Banker: The tech challenges facing minority banks and how they can solve them

By / January 20, 2023 / On Our Radar

American Banker, January 4, 2023, The tech challenges facing minority banks and how they can solve them

The National Bankers Association, whose member banks are minority depository institutions that hold assets of $400 million on average (excluding East West Bancorp in Pasadena, California, which has $62.5 billion of assets), has conducted further research to identify the biggest needs among its member banks in a 2021 survey, and sought products and software that its members could use at an accessible price, whether on a pilot basis or at a discounted rate.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: