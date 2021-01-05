American Banker: U.S. lost 5% of bank branches between 2017 and 2020

American Banker, December 14, U.S. lost 5% of bank branches between 2017 and 2020
In an acceleration of a long-term trend, the number of bank branches in the United States has declined by 5.1% since 2017, a new analysis of regulatory data finds.
At the end of June, banks were operating 81,586 branches, a decrease of around 4,400 from three years earlier, according to a report by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. The pace of decline — an average of 1,467 branch closures a year — is up from an average of around 800 branch closings a year between 2008 and 2017.