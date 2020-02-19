American Banker: Wells Fargo escalates the API race

American Banker, February 11, 2020: Wells Fargo escalates the API race
APIs play an important role in Wells’ Control Tower, a tool within the bank’s mobile app and online banking site that lets customers see recurring payments being made from a bank account or card. Millions of customers use the app, mostly to remind themselves of all the subscriptions they have. Control Tower has a data sharing controls feature that is API-driven; it lets customers turn off or back on third-party app access to their Wells Fargo account information and control at the account level which data is shared; for instance, a third-party app might be allowed to use all account data or just credit card information.