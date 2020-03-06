American University Radio: A Push for Denser Housing in Maryland Faces Doubt Among Lawmakers

American University Radio, March 5, 2020: A Push for Denser Housing in Maryland Faces Doubt Among Lawmakers
A bill that would allow more housing in Maryland’s most desirable communities faced skepticism during a committee hearing in the state’s House of Delegates on Wednesday.
In an effort to mitigate housing shortages in the state and introduce more affordable options to amenities-rich neighborhoods, legislation from Maryland State Del. Vaughn Stewart (D-Derwood) would open the door to denser housing types in “high-opportunity” areas where current law permits only single-family homes.
Proposals to build more housing in suburban and urban areas routinely encounter resistance from homeowners who believe new development — especially higher-occupancy homes like duplexes — would decrease property values, worsen traffic, crowd schools and introduce poverty into otherwise well-to-do neighborhoods. Housing advocates say efforts to block new residential development do more harm than good.